Makers of Citadel have dropped a short promo featuring Priyanka Chopra and it has glimpses of actions from the Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime Video show. The promo, in the end, mentions that the Citadel trailer to be out tomorrow March 1 which is great news for PeeCee fans. In the video we see actor Stanley Tucci saying, “Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel.” As he says these words, we get to see various action sequences from the series. It also features a shot of Priyanka looking over the shoulder in a green dress. She plays the role of a top agent in the series. Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu As She Joins Cast of Varun Dhawan’s Indian Spinoff Series.

Citadel Promo Out! Trailer to be Out on March 1

View this post on Instagram

