The official trailer of Clifford The Big Red Dog is out! The story of the film revolves around a middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) and her giant red puppy. The trailer is entertaining and sees the world's largest dog turning from total chaos into a saviour. The release date of the film is yet not out, but it's coming soon.

Watch Trailer:

