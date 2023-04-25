Recently the Trailer Of Robots released and it is hilarious. Imagine not like some mindless machine that does preprogrammed tasks, but the type of robot that we saw in sci-fi films with thoughts of its own will that be interesting or hilarious? We don't know the correct answer but it is sure that lives will be changed and our lives can go upside-down. The same happened to Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall, who had to join forces to stop their lookalike robots from stealing their lives in a new rom-com ROBOTS. Shailene Woodley Says Losing Virginity On Screen Was Therapeutic As She Lost Hers In 'Really Unromantic, Unsexy Way'.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)