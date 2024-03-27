Amidst rapper Sean Diddy Combs' recent home raids by Homeland Security and ongoing legal battles related to sexual misconduct allegations, an old video featuring him and a teenage Justin Bieber has resurfaced, stirring controversy on social media. The clip, which depicts Diddy discussing a"48 hours with Didd" experience for the 15-year-old Bieber, has garnered criticism from netizens due to the significant age gap between the two. Concerns have been raised about the appropriateness of their association, especially given the current allegations against Diddy. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawyer Slams Raids on Rapper's Properties.

Teen Justin Bieber And Sean''Didd'' Combs Old Video

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore.. it's super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy that's coming out, but what's really concerning… pic.twitter.com/dyxXFUzpaj — ZDragon (@IBZDRAGON) March 26, 2024

