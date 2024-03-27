Following the raids on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' houses as part of a sex trafficking investigation, the rapper's lawyer Aaron Dyer fired back at the federal agents. In a statement to the US-based publication People, the lawyer said, "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." Dyer further said that the Bad Boy Records founder -- who is currently facing five lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault -- "was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities" throughout the ordeal. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," added the lawyer. Sean Diddy Combs Sells Revolt TV Stakes Amid Sexual Assault Allegations; New Mystery Black Owner Takes Over After Federal Raid - Reports.

On Monday, Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal authorities on Monday, a month after the music mogul was sued for sex trafficking, among other allegations. In a statement, a representative for Homeland Security Investigations New York said that the raids were executed "as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners." The raids happened about one month after Combs was served a sexual assault lawsuit from producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused the music mogul of harassing and trafficking him. The complaint was the fifth suit filed against the rapper since his former longtime partner Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, sued him in November for sexual assault. Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura, said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct." Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawsuit: Prince Harry Named in One of Many Sex Trafficking Lawsuits.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Criticises Raids on Rapper's Properties

Ventura later reached a settlement with Combs. In a statement at the time, Combs' lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, clarified that the decision to settle was in "no way an admission of wrongdoing."Combs has consistently denied all allegations, saying in a statement last December that "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged." In a statement this February, Combs's lawyer Shawn Holley said Jones' claims of assault and trafficking were "pure fiction."Following those allegations, Combs issued his resignation as chairman of Revolt and his Hulu reality show was subsequently cancelled.