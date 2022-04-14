Making an appearance on The One Show to promote his upcoming series Gaslit, Dan Stevens made sure to make the most of the moment. While describing his series, he took a very sly dig at the current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Talking about the show itself, Dan would talk about the Water Gate scandal the series is trying to showcase while stopping midway and saying "No, I'm sorry, that's the intro to Boris Johnson."

Check Out The Full Clip Below:

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS MOMENT FROM THE ONE SHOW pic.twitter.com/UwRFpQ8YpM — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)