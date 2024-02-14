Prepare for the ultimate clash of giant monsters in the MonsterVerse as Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire gears up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting the epic battle, and Warner Bros, along with the film's official page, has shared an update on the release. Initially scheduled for March 15 and later rescheduled to April 12 before being brought forward by two weeks, the film now has a confirmed release date of March 29 in theatres. This decision was made to avoid competition with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Mickey 17. Godzilla x Kong - The New Empire: Dan Stevens, Rebeca Hall's Monsterverse Flick Delayed to April, 2024.

New Release Date For Godzilla X Kong:

They don’t have to like each other. They just have to work together. #GodzillaXKong - Only in Theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/bRYuNWDJym — Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaXKong) February 14, 2024

