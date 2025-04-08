While on a family trip to a safari park in Texas, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced an unexpected opponent in the form of a towering seven-foot-tall ostrich with sharp four-inch claws. Carrie Johnson, his wife, shared a video of the amusing encounter on Instagram. The footage captures the family inside the car, with Johnson extending his hand out the window, seemingly trying to call the ostrich closer as one of his three children leans in. The bird then thrusts its neck into the car before biting Johnson, likely on the hand. The laughter of his children can be heard in the background as the incident unfolds. Boris Johnson Accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of Bugging His Bathroom, Claims Security Officials Found Listening Device in Toilet After It Was Used by Israeli PM.

Boris Johnson Attacked By Ostrich On Family Trip

