In response to leaked set photos and details from the highly anticipated Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram story to appeal to fans for restraint in sharing spoilers before the film's official release. Emphasizing the importance of preserving the magic of theatrical surprises, Reynolds expressed the filmmakers' commitment to using real, natural environments and practical effects rather than relying on digital manipulation. He highlighted the challenges posed by telephoto lenses that inadvertently spoil key moments, urging websites and social channels to exercise caution in sharing premature images. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynold's Wade Wilson and Dogpool First Pic Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres On July 2024.

View Ryan Reynold's Story Here:

