Insomniac Games gave an update on the upcoming superhero game - Marvel's Wolverine on Sony PlayStation 5. Marvel's Wolverine game will likely be launched this year, as the company has yet to announce any release date. The developer Insomniac Games said, "We're actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5. We'll share news about the game when *we* are ready to share it. That will always be our answer. "

Marvel's Wolverine Game Likely Coming in 2025, in Development

Insomniac gives an update on ‘WOLVERINE’ development: “We're actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5. We'll share news about the game when *we* are ready to share it. That will always be our answer.“ pic.twitter.com/ECV7AcJG2a — ScreenTime (@screentime) April 6, 2025

