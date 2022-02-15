Dune: Part 2 while still a few years out, is one of the most highly anticpated sequels by fans. While we know the second half of the book will be adapted, Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that the sequel to Dune will start filming by the end of this summer. He also confirmed we will see a lot more of the Harkonnen.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Denis Villeneuve says that 'Dune: Part 2' should start filming 'by the end of summer' 'There will be much more Harkonnen stuff,' including Feyd-Rautha (via @empiremagazine | https://t.co/6ZwPvmayAk) pic.twitter.com/WOyneJn268 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)