As per reports, Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness has set a record for highest first-day ticket says, beating Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The first 24 hours of pre-sales of the Marvel film reportedly sold more tickets than for any other movie so far.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Pre-Sales

'#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness' had the highest ticket sales in the first 24 hours of any film so far this year 🎟 (via @Fandango) pic.twitter.com/6ByNuEiQpW — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 7, 2022

