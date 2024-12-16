Actress Jill Jacobson, best known for her roles in Falcon Crest and Star Trek: The Next Generation has passed away at the age of 70. The actress breathed her last on December 8 in Los Angeles after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. Her family said in a statement, "Beautiful, energetic and positive to the end, she will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalsk. José de la Torre, Spanish Actor Known for His Role in ‘Top Boy’, Dies at 37.

Actress Jill Jacobson Dies at 70

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

