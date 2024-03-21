M Emmet Walsh, the beloved character actor known for his scene-stealing portrayals in films like Blood Simple, Blade Runner, Knives Out, Brubaker and The Jerk, has died. He was 88 and appeared in more than 220 projects. Walsh passed away on Tuesday (March 19) in St Albans, Vermont, reportedly from cardiac arrest. Walsh came to prominence in the iconic 1977 hockey comedy film Slap Shot, in which he played the cynical small-town sportswriter Dickie Dunn. Robyn Bernard Dies at 64, Actor Was Known For Her Roles In General Hospital, Diva, Voices From the High School Among Others.

M Emmet Walsh Passes Away

