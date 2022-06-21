Dune: Part 2 has had quite the few big stars join it recently, and it looks like another high-profile actor has joined its impressive cast. Lea Seydoux has joined the cast of Timothee Chalamet's film as Lady Margot. The actress joins new cast members Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2 releases in theatres on October 20, 2023. Dune Part 2: Christopher Walken Cast as The Emperor in Timothee Chalamet's Sci-Fi Sequel!

Check Out The Source Below:

Léa Seydoux has been cast as Lady Margot in ‘DUNE 2’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ZTSV8uRmqL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)