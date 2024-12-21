Dear Film Federation of India (FFI) jury, take note! Barack Obama doesn’t think Payal Kapadia’s Golden Globe-nominated drama All We Imagine as Light, starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, is 'technically poor.' The Indian film has made it to the former US President’s favourite movies of 2024 - a highly anticipated list he shares with his followers annually without fail. Among the other notable films featured on the list are Edward Berger’s Conclave, Malcolm Washington’s The Piano Lesson, Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land, Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, Sean Baker’s Anora, Sean Wang’s Didi, Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie’s Sugarcane, and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown. Barack Obama Unveils Top Movie Picks of 2023: Oppenheimer, Air, and Leave the World Behind Dominate His Favourites List.

Barack Obama's Favourite Movies of 2024

Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year. pic.twitter.com/UtdKmsNUE8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)