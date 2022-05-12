The cast for Dune: Part 2 is shaping up quite nicely as another huge star has joined it. Christopher Walken has been cast in the sequel to play The Emperor. Previously, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh had been cast in the sequel as well. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Dune: Part 2 releases in theatres on October 20, 2023. Dune 2: Denis Villeneuve Shares New Details About Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet’s Film.

Check Out The Source Below:

Christopher Walken will play the Emperor in 'Dune: Part 2' (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/WeYlN0oKvZ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)