Dwayne Johnson is over the moon as his three films have been part of Netflix's global viewership data. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a clip from his gymming schedule and went holy shit. Johnson's films namely Red Notice, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has made it to the top 10 movies on the streaming giant in the entire world. This means new or old, fans love to watch DJ's films. Quite an achievement!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

