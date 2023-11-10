Dwayne Johnson disclosed that political parties urged him to consider a presidential bid last year, emphasising that he was approached with thorough research and polling data supporting his potential as a serious contender. Acknowledging the parties' interest, Johnson revealed that they presented in-depth data, signaling his viability for a presidential run. While appreciative of the consideration, the actor has not confirmed any intention to venture into politics. Appearing as the first guest on Trevor Noah’s new Spotify podcast What Now?, the actor and former WWE wrestler said a 2021 poll of 30,000 American adults led to “the parties” contacting him to ask if he was interested in running at the end of 2022. 'Welcome Home' John Cena Greets Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson After the Latter Makes A Comeback in WWE After Four Years (See Post).

See Latest News About Dwayne Johnson Here:

Dwayne Johnson reveals he was approached by political parties last year asking him to run for President. He says the parties had ‘deep-dive’ research and polling data that proved he could be a real contender. pic.twitter.com/3OVwyCsFA1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)