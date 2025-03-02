The 16-time WWE Champion John Cena won the WWE Elimination Chamber Men's match and now has a chance to retire as a champion again. His actions at the end were shocking though as Cena joined hands with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes. Many questions were unanswered after his decision at the end of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE but Cena opted to stay quite at the post event press conference. He sat for the conference but left without saying a word. Check out the video below. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

John Cena Avoiding Questions at Post Elimination Chamber 2025 Press Conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)