Emmy Nominations were announced last night and a lot of fan favourites received nods. But there was one selection that made everyone scratch their heads including the nominee. Don Cheadle has been nominated for his 98-second appearance in the Disney+ series Falcon And The Winter Soldier in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ... — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

Do step down, but from where?

step down?!? 😂😂 you really don't know how this emmy thing works, huh? https://t.co/JRTgDcV333 — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)