The director of Secret Invasion Ali Selim has said that he's worried about getting death threats over the shocking plot twist of James Rhodey/War Machine. Since all fandoms can be pretty toxic at times, and some tend to take it too far, Ali being aware of this said "I'm worried that I will get death threats because of that. So I'm actually going into hiding now." Secret Invasion Episode 4: Fans Shocked by Rhodey's HUGE Revelation in Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, React to the Another MAJOR Death.

View Secret Invasion Update:

#SecretInvasion director Ali Selim is worried about getting death threats over the Rhodey twist. "I'm worried that I will get death threats because of that. And also because I'm the guy who took out [SPOILER]. So, I'm actually going into hiding now."https://t.co/VlNHrMpcpj pic.twitter.com/nylswt3mQ4 — Phase Zero - MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)