An interesting fact has been revealed about Secret Invasion that shocked fans a bit. The opening credits for the film have all been made by AI! Now once you see it, it may not be seem so surprising considering that there are many shape-shifting Skrulls on Earth and you can never trust what you see with them, as their faces are constantly morphing. You can see the incredible painting like images changing ever so slightly in the opening credits, even making it a little spooky to watch. Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury Is Ready to Fight Shape-Shifting Invaders Alone in His Marvel Disney+ Series.

View AI Images From Secret Invasion:

The opening credits of ‘SECRET INVASION’ are made by A.I. (Source: https://t.co/QYre0s4P9z) pic.twitter.com/sPQuJxPhYl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 21, 2023

