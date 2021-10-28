Marvel's Eternals is facing the wrath of review bombing. Well, this time, one of the key highlights of the MCU flick is going to be its first openly gay superhero character Phastos played by Brian Tyree Henry. But seems like a section of people have an issue with the LGBTQ+ representation, and so have put up negative reviews on IMDb a week before the film's theatrical release, as reported by The Direct. The negativity is around a gay kiss in the film and so for now, IMDb has removed the audience rating section.

Check It Out:

#Eternals has been reviewed bombed on IMDB, receiving hundreds 1-star reviews from users criticizing the movie's LGBTQ+ representation, despite not having watched the movie... Reviews & details: https://t.co/RNbOYd0MlU pic.twitter.com/ro8gl3VJQq — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)