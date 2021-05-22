The long wait of EXO-L is over. Their favourite South Korean K-pop band has not only released the teaser of their comeback special album Don't Fight The Feeling but also the complete schedule. Obviously, fans are extremely psyched about it.

Check out EXO's Don't Fight The Feeling teaser poster

Check out fan reactions here...

The happiness

The proud feeling

Sexy schedule?!

The anticipation

so... they are telling us that we will get a bunch of teasers every day 'til the release of #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING 😳 yehet ohorat 🥳@weareoneEXO #EXO #엑소 https://t.co/estv0GCSL6 — æ-ʀɪɴɪ ￫ Next Level ※ SOUR ￩ (@hazellie_ellie) May 22, 2021

Pure gratitude

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)