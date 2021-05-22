The long wait of EXO-L is over. Their favourite South Korean K-pop band has not only released the teaser of their comeback special album Don't Fight The Feeling but also the complete schedule. Obviously, fans are extremely psyched about it.
Check out EXO's Don't Fight The Feeling teaser poster
EXO 엑소 Special Album [DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING]
🎧 2021.06.07. 6PM KST#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING pic.twitter.com/32kzgX0aVK
— EXO (@weareoneEXO) May 22, 2021
Check out fan reactions here...
Wow we are not clown anymore😭#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING #EXO_SignalReceived #EXO_DFTF_SCHEDULE @weareoneEXO #EXO https://t.co/XinWeVNDFX
— 🦋 🤝𝓔xo_Noona1485🤝🦋 (@EVZrything4EXO) May 22, 2021
The happiness
so happyyyyy https://t.co/gOM5EqcEot
— Cew🌹 (@bichulyeoja) May 22, 2021
The proud feeling
Proud of my boys, king of KPOP 🇰🇷🎤💜 #EXOcomeback #weareoneexo #exocomingsoon https://t.co/kIb13orYjb
— 𝓓𝓐𝓝𝓘𝓐💞 (@LanguagesGirl1) May 22, 2021
Sexy schedule?!
the schedule look so sexyyy 💅#EXO_SignalReceived @weareoneEXO#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING https://t.co/XoUWdSeCKO
— DFTF 🟢 (@marshmellow__90) May 22, 2021
The anticipation
so... they are telling us that we will get a bunch of teasers every day 'til the release of #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING 😳
yehet ohorat 🥳@weareoneEXO #EXO #엑소 https://t.co/estv0GCSL6
— æ-ʀɪɴɪ ￫ Next Level ※ SOUR ￩ (@hazellie_ellie) May 22, 2021
Pure gratitude
FINALLY THANK YOUUUUU https://t.co/VdwQVNRj5d
— 🍃아말리아🍃 (@Pyratist) May 22, 2021
THE KING IS BACK 👑@weareoneEXO #DONT_FIGH_THE_FEELING #specialalbum https://t.co/8TQCJpzpQS
— C0t00nCl0ud (@C0t00nCl0ud) May 22, 2021
