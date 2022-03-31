Ezra Miller landed himself in new trouble after he barged into a Hawain resident's house and harassed and threatened them. The complaint asserts that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your s**t wife’”. The couple has filed for a temporary restraining order against the Flash actor.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Two Hawaii residents have filed restraining orders against Ezra Miller for harassing & threatening them. Miller allegedly “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the male victim “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife.” (Source: https://t.co/9N4hffV3QK) pic.twitter.com/Smml7gRPDA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)