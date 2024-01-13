Flavor Flav has called out Golden Globes host Jo Koy, urging him to apologise to Taylor Swift and women in general. Flav criticised Koy for choosing an easy path in making jokes about Swift and women, asserting they had done nothing to deserve such remarks. Flav expressed that the jokes lacked humor and suggested that an apology from Koy would be appropriate, emphasising the need to uplift rather than bring down individuals in the entertainment industry. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Engaged This Summer - Reports.

See Latest News About Taylor Swift Here:

Flavor Flav says Golden Globes host Jo Koy should apologize to Taylor Swift and women: “He took the easy way to make jokes bout women and Taylor. they aint never did anything to the host so why the he gotta try to take them down?? The jokes werent funny and maybe he should… pic.twitter.com/YGAtyjyIXV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)