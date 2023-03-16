Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting second child. The pregnant singer has been showing off her growing bump at recent events. Her latest pictures doing round the internet showcases her flaunting her baby bump in casual outfit. RiRi stepped out with her beau for shopping. She tucked in her full sleeved striped top and put her baby bump on display. Rihanna paired the top with relaxed fit jeans. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend. Oscars 2023: A$AP Rocky Cheers On Rihanna As She Performs ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther-Wakanda Forever (View Pics).

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna in LA. LOOK AT RIHANNA!!!! pic.twitter.com/6Oj9g3DxQa — RihannasNavy (@RihannasNavy01) March 16, 2023

