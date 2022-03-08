The hit PlayStation series is heading to TV as a God of War show is officially in development at Amazon. It's being developed by the creators of The Expanse Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. God of War is another project in a long line of projects being developed by PlayStation Studios that includes the likes of The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima and Twisted Metal.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

A live-action ‘GOD OF WAR’ series is in the works at Amazon Prime Video. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/az7FX6lsst — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 7, 2022

