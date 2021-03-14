GRAMMYs 2021 is finally here. If you are wondering where to watch it in India, we have got you covered. You can watch LIVE on the SonyLIV app on Monday, March 15 from 5:30 am onwards. Singer Harry Styles will be opening the 2021 Grammy Awards and BTS is expected to perform as well.

Watch the official trailer of GRAMMYs here...

