The 2024 Grammy nominations have been unveiled, featuring a stellar lineup of artists across diverse genres. Notable names such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, and Dua Lipa have secured nominations in various categories, showcasing their exceptional contributions to the music industry. The nominations underscore the breadth of talent and innovation prevalent in today's music landscape, with each artist bringing their unique style to the forefront. Check out all the celebs who bagged noms! Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees

Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees

Best Pop Dance Recording Nominees

Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees

Best Alternative Music Album Nominees

Best R&B Album Nominees

Song of the Year Nominees

Best New Artist Nominees

Best African Music Performance Nominees

Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees

Record of the Year Nominees

Album of the Year Nominees

Barbie Songs Noms for Best Visual Media 

Best R&B Performance Nominees

Best Rock Album Nominees

Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees

Big Three Category Nominees

Best Rap Song Nominees

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)