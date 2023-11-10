The 2024 Grammy nominations have been unveiled, featuring a stellar lineup of artists across diverse genres. Notable names such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, and Dua Lipa have secured nominations in various categories, showcasing their exceptional contributions to the music industry. The nominations underscore the breadth of talent and innovation prevalent in today's music landscape, with each artist bringing their unique style to the forefront. Check out all the celebs who bagged noms! Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees
#GRAMMYs Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees:
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter pic.twitter.com/YddnUH56TG
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees:
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/EcIar7N69w
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees
#GRAMMYs Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees:
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees:
Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
Ghost In The Machine - SZA…
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Pop Dance Recording Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Pop Dance Recording Nominees:
Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
One In A Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush - Troye Sivan
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees:
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Alternative Music Album Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Album Nominees:
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - boygenius
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside The Old - PJ Harvey
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best R&B Album Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best R&B Album Nominees:
Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Song of the Year Nominees
#GRAMMYs Song of the Year Nominees:
A&W - Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
Dance the Night - Dua Lipa
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best New Artist Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best New Artist Nominees:
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best African Music Performance Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best African Music Performance Nominees:
Amapiano - ASAKE & Olamide
City Boys - Burna Boy
UNAVAILABLE - Davido Featuring Musa Keys
Rush - Ayra Starr
Water - Tyla
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees:
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
I’m Just Ken - Ryan Gosling
Lift Me Up - Rihanna
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Record of the Year Nominees
#GRAMMYs Record of the Year Nominees:
Worship - Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Kill Bill - SZA
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Album of the Year Nominees
#GRAMMYs Album of the Year Nominees:
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The record - Boygenius
ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
GUTS -…
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Barbie Songs Noms for Best Visual Media
Four of five songs nominated in 'Best Song Written For Visual Media' at the #GRAMMYs are from #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/FLw7FKBgBu
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best R&B Performance Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best R&B Performance Nominees:
Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
ICU - Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
Kill Bill -SZA
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Rock Album Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Rock Album Nominees:
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons -Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore
In Times New Roman… - Queens of the Stone Age
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees:
Belinda Says - Alvvays
Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It - boygenius
A&W - Lana Del Rey
This Is Why - Paramore
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Big Three Category Nominees
Five artists are are nominated in each of the “Big Three” categories at the #GRAMMYs this year (Album, Song, Record):
Taylor Swift
Jon Batiste
Miley Cyrus
SZA
Olivia Rodrigo
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
Best Rap Song Nominees
#GRAMMYs Best Rap Song Nominees:
Attention - Doja Cat
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice featuring Aqua
Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS. - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
— @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)