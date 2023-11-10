The 2024 Grammy nominations have been unveiled, featuring a stellar lineup of artists across diverse genres. Notable names such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, and Dua Lipa have secured nominations in various categories, showcasing their exceptional contributions to the music industry. The nominations underscore the breadth of talent and innovation prevalent in today's music landscape, with each artist bringing their unique style to the forefront. Check out all the celebs who bagged noms! Grammys 2023 Winners: Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo and More Win Big at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full Winner List.

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees

#GRAMMYs Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees: Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Shane McAnally Theron Thomas Justin Tranter pic.twitter.com/YddnUH56TG — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees: Flowers - Miley Cyrus Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/EcIar7N69w — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees

#GRAMMYs Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees: Jack Antonoff Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II Hit-Boy Metro Boomin Daniel Nigro — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees: Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice Ghost In The Machine - SZA… — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Pop Dance Recording Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Pop Dance Recording Nominees: Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray Miracle - Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue One In A Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Rush - Troye Sivan — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees: Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran Midnights - Taylor Swift — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Alternative Music Album Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Album Nominees: The Car - Arctic Monkeys The Record - boygenius Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey Cracker Island - Gorillaz I Inside The Old - PJ Harvey — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best R&B Album Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best R&B Album Nominees: Girls Night Out - Babyface What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones Special Occasion - Emily King JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Song of the Year Nominees

#GRAMMYs Song of the Year Nominees: A&W - Lana Del Rey Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson Dance the Night - Dua Lipa Flowers - Miley Cyrus Kill Bill - SZA Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best New Artist Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best New Artist Nominees: Gracie Abrams Fred again.. Ice Spice Jelly Roll Coco Jones Noah Kahan Victoria Monét The War And Treaty — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best African Music Performance Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best African Music Performance Nominees: Amapiano - ASAKE & Olamide City Boys - Burna Boy UNAVAILABLE - Davido Featuring Musa Keys Rush - Ayra Starr Water - Tyla — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees: Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua Dance The Night - Dua Lipa I’m Just Ken - Ryan Gosling Lift Me Up - Rihanna What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Record of the Year Nominees

#GRAMMYs Record of the Year Nominees: Worship - Jon Batiste Not Strong Enough - Boygenius Flowers - Miley Cyrus What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish On My Mama - Victoria Monét Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift Kill Bill - SZA — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Album of the Year Nominees

#GRAMMYs Album of the Year Nominees: Midnights - Taylor Swift SOS - SZA World Music Radio - Jon Batiste The record - Boygenius ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe GUTS -… — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Barbie Songs Noms for Best Visual Media

Four of five songs nominated in 'Best Song Written For Visual Media' at the #GRAMMYs are from #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/FLw7FKBgBu — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best R&B Performance Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best R&B Performance Nominees: Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley ICU - Coco Jones How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét Kill Bill -SZA — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Rock Album Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Rock Album Nominees: But Here We Are - Foo Fighters Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet 72 Seasons -Metallica This Is Why - Paramore In Times New Roman… - Queens of the Stone Age — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees: Belinda Says - Alvvays Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys Cool About It - boygenius A&W - Lana Del Rey This Is Why - Paramore — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Big Three Category Nominees

Five artists are are nominated in each of the “Big Three” categories at the #GRAMMYs this year (Album, Song, Record): Taylor Swift Jon Batiste Miley Cyrus SZA Olivia Rodrigo — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

Best Rap Song Nominees

#GRAMMYs Best Rap Song Nominees: Attention - Doja Cat Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice featuring Aqua Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS. - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 10, 2023

