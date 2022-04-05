Hailey Baldwin cleared the air about her pregnancy and told everyone that she is not pregnant. She took to Instagram to slam the rumours declaring that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber after the two attended the 2022 Grammys together.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors: “I'm not pregnant leave me alone” pic.twitter.com/nokt5IVP39 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

