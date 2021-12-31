Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is all set to release on January 1 on HBO Max. And we are super excited to see the reunion of our favourite trio - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Now, just a day before the release of the much-awaited show, HBO Max unveils a beautiful BTS video and it's a must-watch for all Potterhead. The video reveals the magical journey of the all cast members starting from happy memories to emotional moments. Have a look!

Check Out The Video Below:

