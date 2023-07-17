It is always an honour for the celebs when they get their wax statue made! Madame Tussauds bestows that honour on the celebs who have an immense fan base or have done a commendable job in their field. Recently, Madame Tussauds revealed the life-size wax statue of singer Harry Styles. The wax statue of Harry is seen wearing a dark green colour coat, olive green pants and carrying a small bag. The pictures from the event surfaced and we must say that they are quite impressive. Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Eye at Concert After Fan Throws Object at His Face (Watch Video).

Check Out Harry Styles' Life-size Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds :

Madame Tussauds London unveils new wax figure of Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/YWq7p2dpwy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

