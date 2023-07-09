After the Covid pandemic, it seems another pandemic seems to be on the rise. One of throwing things on stage at artists and the list continues, but poor Harry may very well been top of that list as it seems this is not the first, second or even third time he has been hit with a flying object thrown by a fan. This time the aim went directly on his eye and the singer seemed to be in pain after something came flying his face while he was walking on the stage. Lizzo Reveals the One Downside to Having Adele as a Close Friend, Shares About Her Friendship With Harry Styles.

Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Face

Harry Styles got hit in the eye by an object thrown on stage in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/yf02LzhxK5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)