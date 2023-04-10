Easter 2023 has turned out to be extremely special for Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. The couple has been blessed with twins and the actress shared first picture of their newborns on the special occasion. She captioned her Insta post as, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.” Hilary Swank, Who Is Expecting Twins, Shares New Pic Showing Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram!

