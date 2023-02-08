Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are expecting twins. The actress had shared her pregnancy news in October last year. The PS I Love You actress shared a new picture of her growing baby bump and mentioned in the caption, “Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!” Jessie J Flaunts Her Baby Bump During Photoshoot, Singer Shares Video and Says ‘Pregnant in Pink’.

Hilary Swank Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)