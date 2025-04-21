Jacqueline Fernandez made her first public appearance in Mumbai on Sunday (April 20) on the occasion of Easter following the heartbreaking passing of her mother, Kim Fernandez. The Bollywood actress paid a visit to Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Her spiritual visit became more special as she was joined by none other than Tesla CEO and the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk. For the unversed, Maye Musk is currently in India for the launch of her book. Photos of the two offering their prayers inside the temple have gone viral. Jacqueline looked gracious in a gold and ivory suit while Maye donned a floral ivory kurta and pyjamas. Maye Musk celebrated her 77th birthday far from home in Mumbai on Saturday, April 19. Despite the distance, Elon Musk made sure to make his mother feel special by sending her a bouquet all the way to Mumbai. The Tesla boss recently shared that he is planning to visit Indian in 2025. Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Passes Away: Bollywood Actress Performs the Last Rites of Her Mother Kim Fernandez (Watch Video).

Jacqueline Fernandez and Maye Musk Seek Blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple

#JacquelineFernandez spent Easter at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk. Traditionally, a day spent in church with family, this Easter marked a meaningful shift. Maye, in India for her book launch, shared a special moment of reflection with Jackie pic.twitter.com/MCnEU7mjO8 — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) April 21, 2025

Elon Musk Sends Flowers for His Mom Maye Musk’s 77th Birthday in Mumbai

Thank you @elonmusk for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai 🇮🇳 Love m ❤️❤️#ItsGreatToBe77 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/9Fc3hwdKix — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 20, 2025

