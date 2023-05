Hollywood actress Emma Roberts, who is known for Paradise Hills and Billionaire Boys Club, is set to headline the comedy Hot Mess. The movie marks the feature directorial debut for film and TV helmer Katie Locke O'Brien. The project was written by Gabrielle D'Amico and is produced by Debbie Liebling, Maggie Malina and Laura Lewis, reports Variety. Gladiator 2: Pedro Pascal Is in Talks to Join the Cast of Ridley Scott’s Period Drama.

Currently in pre-production and scheduled to start shoting in early 2024, Mister Smith Entertainment will launch its international sales at this month's Cannes market. Lewis at Rebelle Media is representing North American rights. An official synopsis for the film, accessed by Variety, reads: "After imploding in the worst way possible on a wildly popular American dating show, Laurel Mack (Roberts) must do the ultimate walk of shame... back to her hometown. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About James Gunn, Chris Pratt’s Marvel Film!

"Having failed to win love on the show, Laurel finds herself living in her quirky parents' basement, without any friends, constantly bumping into the miserable ex the whole town adores, and experiencing the constant mockery of all who witnessed her public meltdown. "She embarks on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to discover self-love, and with that, real connections with others."

Roberts is currently in production on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Delicate" and recently wrapped production on Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off "Madame Web". Roberts will next begin production on Frank Coraci's "Verona Spies", and will also executive produce the romantic comedy "Space Cadet".

