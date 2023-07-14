Just recently, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) decided to go on a strike, meaning no acting talent can take part in any production and promotion, and despite that a few projects still are continuing to film. One of them being House of the Dragon which is deep into filming its season two. Despite the actors' strike going on right now, House of the Dragon can continue to have its actor be on set as majority of its cast is from UK and is governed by the local unions, rather than SAG-AFTRA themselves. Oppenheimer Cast Leaves UK Premiere To Join SAG-AFTRA Strike Says Director Christopher Nolan.

Check Out the Tweets:

#HouseOfTheDragon S2 is allowed to continue filming during the actors' strike (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/mcjOT3PWf9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2023

This is because the cast is composed primarily of UK actors who are working under contracts governed by the local unionhttps://t.co/1MNgerozkv — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2023

