The nominations for the 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are out, and Nichola Coughlan-led Bridgerton Season 3 has managed to bag two nods. British-Indian actress Banita Sandhu, who was also a part of season 3 of Netflix's popular romance series Miss Malhotra, expressed her excitement after Bridgerton got nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday (January 9), Banita shared a screenshot of the nominee list and wrote, "This is nuts. Thanks @sagawards for the nomination. Honoured to be listed with these legends." SAG Awards 2025 Nominations List: Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’, Timothee Chalamet’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ Lead Film Category; Hiroyuki Sanada’s ‘Shogun’ Tops TV.

Banita Sandhu Reacts to ’Bridgerton’s Nomination at SAG Awards 2025

(Photo Credit: @banitasandhu/ Instagram)

