Ioan Gruffudd, Fantastic Four Star, Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Bianca Wallace (View Pic)

Ioan Gruffudd joyfully announced his engagement to Bianca Wallace through social media, confirming their relationship milestone. The Fantastic Four actor shared a heartwarming snapshot of himself and Bianca in a joint Instagram post. The photo beautifully captured their affectionate embrace, with the spotlight on Bianca proudly flaunting her engagement ring. Alongside the image, Ioan and Bianca wrote, "A truly priceless moment has unfolded". Ioan Gruffudd Reveals He Took Therapy to Deal with Fantastic Four Failure.

Gets Engaged:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Wallace (@iambiancawallace)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)