Ioan Gruffudd, Fantastic Four Star, Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Bianca Wallace (View Pic)

Ioan's announcement of his engagement followed his filing for divorce from Alice Evans in March 2021.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 22, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Ioan Gruffudd joyfully announced his engagement to Bianca Wallace through social media, confirming their relationship milestone. The Fantastic Four actor shared a heartwarming snapshot of himself and Bianca in a joint Instagram post. The photo beautifully captured their affectionate embrace, with the spotlight on Bianca proudly flaunting her engagement ring. Alongside the image, Ioan and Bianca wrote, "A truly priceless moment has unfolded". Ioan Gruffudd Reveals He Took Therapy to Deal with Fantastic Four Failure.

Gets Engaged:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bianca Wallace (@iambiancawallace)

