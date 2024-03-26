Sony Pictures recently dropped the Bad Boys 4 trailer, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, this is the fourth movie in the action-comedy series that began in 1995. Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, tackling drug crime once more. Their boss, portrayed by Joe Pantoliano, faces false accusations, forcing Mike and Marcus on the run. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film features Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Paola Núñez, Rhea Seehorn, Tasha Smith, and Ioan Gruffudd alongside the iconic duo. Bad Boys 4 is set to release on June 7. Bad Boys 4 Officially Announced; Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to Return (Watch Video).

Watch The Bad Boys 4 Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)