The Django Unchained star Jamie Foxx has been supported by his family as he spends time in a physical rehabilitation facility. The 55-year-old actor has reportedly been receiving treatment at the Chicago facility after he was discharged from hospital following a "medical emergency", reports Mirror.co.uk. Jamie Foxx Latest Health Update: Actor Back to Showbiz Soon After Hospitalisation, To Host Game Show With Daughter Corinne Foxx.

Jamie was hospitalised last month after becoming ill while working on set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. Mirror.co.uk further states that at the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx said "quick action" was to thank her father for being "on his way to recovery".

Check Out Latest Update On Jamie Foxx's Health:

Jamie Foxx is at a top-notch rehab facility that specializes in stroke recovery after his undisclosed medical emergency https://t.co/woTKY891Dp — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)