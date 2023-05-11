Jamie Foxx's critical condition has left many fans worried, however, Kevin Hart has shared an update that can calm them down a bit. On a recent podcast, the comedian shared that the actor is indeed "getting better" and that everyone's "love and prayers" can be seen and felt. The news comes right after a report stated that Foxx's condition was getting worse and that his family was preparing for the "worst case scenario." Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor's Family Preparing for 'Worst Scenario' While He is Getting Treated at Hospital.

Check Out Kevin Hart's Video:

As far as I’m concerned; this is the latest update about Jamie Foxx. Kevin Hart spoke with his family. I’m not listening to no damn Jasmine Brand or Shaderoom. Smd pic.twitter.com/uEAjgCDaYN — I am not uncertain. (@SkeeAlii) May 10, 2023

