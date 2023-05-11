Jamie Foxx is currently hospitalised due to 'medical emergency'. On April 11, the actor was taken for treatment in Georgia, where he had been filming the Netflix movie, Back in Action. However, as per latest reports, we hear that Foxx is not well, and his family is ready for 'worst' scenario. Now, as soon as, news of Jamie's ill health made it online, fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Check it out. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor's Family Preparing for 'Worst Scenario' While He is Getting Treated at Hospital.

'Hope He Heals Soon'

'We Cannot Lose Jamie Foxx'

'Pray'

'Don't Listen to Tabloids'

'Pray for Him'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)