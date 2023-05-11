Jamie Foxx is currently hospitalised due to 'medical emergency'. On April 11, the actor was taken for treatment in Georgia, where he had been filming the Netflix movie, Back in Action. However, as per latest reports, we hear that Foxx is not well, and his family is ready for 'worst' scenario. Now, as soon as, news of Jamie's ill health made it online, fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Check it out. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor's Family Preparing for 'Worst Scenario' While He is Getting Treated at Hospital.

'Hope He Heals Soon'

Jamie Foxx working on Slow Jamz. Hope he heals soon because he’s a master at anything he does 🙏. pic.twitter.com/WicSibp6o2 — lil mumu. 🇵🇸 (@mautezawad) May 10, 2023

'We Cannot Lose Jamie Foxx'

we CANNOT lose Jamie Foxx pic.twitter.com/4e5QlAeP6h — trace (@tracedontmiss) May 10, 2023

'Pray'

#JamieFoxx. I don't like speculation. It really isn't our business. All we can do is pray for him & his family. So take a moment & just pray. — Christy Lynn (@ChristyLynn419) May 11, 2023

'Don't Listen to Tabloids'

#JamieFoxx is gonna be fine. Unless word of otherwise comes from himself or his family, don’t listen to tabloids especially ones known to be toxic and misleading. https://t.co/c5XT2tz5mO — 👩‍👧‍👦 Proud_Mommy 🐳🐋💪🏻 GISH 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🌈🦄✨ (@Proud_Mother85) May 11, 2023

'Pray for Him'

You people are horrendous! Making jokes about Jamie Foxx, while this man is dealing with a health problem. It ain't your business whats wrong, so don't ask. Pray for him, send him good thoughts, and quit being awful people! #JamieFoxx #PrayersForJamieFoxx Love you Jamie💙💙 — Sydnee Boyd (@SydneeBoyd2) May 11, 2023

