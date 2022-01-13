Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to end their relationship. After being together for 16 years and four years into marriage, the couple has called it quits. The Aquaman actor has issued a statement on their separation on Instagram in which he mentioned, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…”

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet End Their Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)