It's official! Jason Momoa is returning to DC Universe but not as Aquaman. The Hollywood star has announced that he will portray Lobo in the DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Momoa confirmed the casting by taking to his Instagram handle and sharing a screenshot of a previous comment he made regarding Lobo, which read, "So Lobo was...I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favourite, and I always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello, it's the perfect role', he said." Momoa said that if DC would come to him to play that role, his reply would be a "f*ck yeah". The post's caption simply read, "They called." Momoa previously played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DCEU film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023. James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer Creates History! David Corenswet’s Superhero Film Becomes DC and Warner Bros’ Most Viewed Trailer With 250 Million Views (Watch Video).

Jason Momoa To Play Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

