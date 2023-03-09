Being a celebrity can no doubt be a task sometimes. Between the pressure of interviews, flashing cameras, your privacy being invaded, stalkers and more, it can get overwhelming. Jenna Ortega feels the same way and in her interview she talks about how being famous is "scary sometimes". "It's really stressful because anything that you say could be twisted or suddenly people are making assumptions about you or they're over-sexualizing you. It's just like a really scary place to be." Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega in Talks to Join Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

Watch Jenna Ortega Share Her Thoughts:

