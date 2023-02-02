Even months after its release, Jenna Ortega's popular dance from Wednesday continues to be recreated as this time star Madonna has contributed to the trend. Breaking a leg to the "Bloody Mary" track sang by Lady Gaga, the Queen of Pop seemed to recreate the dance quite well. Lady Gaga Slays in Her Own Version of Jenna Ortega's Viral Dance From Wednesday (Watch Video).

Check Out Madonna Recreating the Wednesday Dance:

Madonna recreates Jenna Ortega’s popular ‘Wednesday’ dance along to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” https://t.co/UYq2NulBrq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2023

